Ryan O'Neal's official cause of death explained: report

For those unversed, the actor died on December 8th, 2023, at the age of 82.

According to a report by The Blast the star breathed his last surrounded by friends and family, after his lengthy battle against chronic leukemia and prostate cancer.

However, the official cause of death is listed as congestive heart failure, which took his life after years of cardiomyopathy.

News of his passing was shared in a heartfelt Instagram post, by his son Patrick.

O'Neal’s career in Hollywood is vast as well, from his breakout role in Love Story to films like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon.



The relationship end of the spectrum however was always marred with strife, as was apparent during his ‘tumultuous’ relationship with Farrah Fawcett.

O'Neal is also succeeded by four kids Tatum, Griffin, Patrick, and Redmond, with whom he’s been known to have a ‘complex dynamic’.