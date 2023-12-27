 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Ryan O'Neal's official cause of death explained: report

Insight into the official cause of death for Oscar nominated star Ryan O'Neal has just been brought to light

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Ryan ONeals official cause of death explained: report
Ryan O'Neal's official cause of death explained: report

The cause of death for Oscar-nominated star Ryan O'Neal has just been brought to light.

For those unversed, the actor died on December 8th, 2023, at the age of 82.

According to a report by The Blast the star breathed his last surrounded by friends and family, after his lengthy battle against chronic leukemia and prostate cancer.

However, the official cause of death is listed as congestive heart failure, which took his life after years of cardiomyopathy.

News of his passing was shared in a heartfelt Instagram post, by his son Patrick.

O'Neal’s career in Hollywood is vast as well, from his breakout role in Love Story to films like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon.

The relationship end of the spectrum however was always marred with strife, as was apparent during his ‘tumultuous’ relationship with Farrah Fawcett.

O'Neal is also succeeded by four kids Tatum, Griffin, Patrick, and Redmond, with whom he’s been known to have a ‘complex dynamic’. 

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations video
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations
Lee Sun-kyun loved his wife who found his suicide note
Lee Sun-kyun loved his wife who found his suicide note
How Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie celebrate Christmas Day? video
How Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie celebrate Christmas Day?
Taraji P. Henson kicks out entire team for ‘slacking off'
Taraji P. Henson kicks out entire team for ‘slacking off'
Barbra Streisand talks being ‘too old to care' if people disapprove
Barbra Streisand talks being ‘too old to care' if people disapprove
Parasite's Lee Sun-Kyun found dead under mysterous circumstances
Parasite's Lee Sun-Kyun found dead under mysterous circumstances
Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating
Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals
King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'
King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'
Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer 'weird'
Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer 'weird'