Jeon Hye-jin reportedly found Lee Sun-kyun's suicide note seemingly when his body found

Lee Sun-kyun loved his wife who found his suicide note

Lee Sun-kyun and Jeon Hye-jin were madly in love when they tied the knot after seven years of relationship in 2009. Unfortunately, however, 14 years later, she found his apparent suicide note.



In a throwback interview, the award-winning actor spoke about his star wife's part in his life. Like the Parasite star—his better half has also made strides in Korean cinema.

Talking about their profession, the late actor revealed the pair had exchanged views on respective projects.

"We generally talk about our work, but not so deeply. We both agree on good stories. She was hesitant about "Misty," but I told her she should do it," My Mister star shared.

He continued, "She's a good actress, and she's good at what she does. I am proud of her", adding, "I like to see her leave for work in the morning, and it's about time she made some money."

The couple shares two kids. "We both do our share of the chores and taking care of our child," he revealed.



On Dec. 27 morning, Lee's body was found lifeless in his car in Seoul park. He was 48.

Notably, Jeon reportedly told the police on the emergency call that "my husband had left the house after writing a note that resembles a will.



