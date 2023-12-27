 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Christopher Nolan is fan of Zack Snyder: 'His films excite me'

Christopher Nolan tips his hat to Zack Snyder’s directing chops

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Christopher Nolan is fan of Zack Snyder: ‘His films excite me’
Christopher Nolan is fan of Zack Snyder: ‘His films excite me’

Famed director Christopher Nolan is in awe of Zack Snyder’s visual flair and overall storytelling.

Weighing in on the noted filmmaker’s craft, the Oppenheimer-helmer told The Atlantic, “There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack.”

Meanwhile, there is a background to the directing duo bond. The Dark Knight filmmaker poured his expertise into the 53-year-old’s shiny project, Man of Steel story, per Variety.

Further, he told the magazine, “When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema."

Noting, "The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Earlier, Christopher threw his weight behind Zack’s divisive projects, including 2009’s Watchmen.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “He always believed ‘Watchmen’ was ahead of its time. The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies."

Adding, "It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers.”

