Ryan O'Neal's 'hated son' drops bombshell claims after father demise

Griffin O'Neal details bitter truth about his father, who died on 8th December, 2023, of congestive heart failure

Ryan O'Neal’s son Griffin claims that he was snubbed from attending his father’s funeral.

As fans will know, the actor Ryan O'Neal died aged 82 on 8th December, 2023, leaving four children, Tatum, Griffin, Patrick, and Redmond, behind.

Earlier today, the official cause of the actor's death was laid bare as congestive heart failure.

On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal was laid to rest beside his lady love Farrah Fawcett, with whom he shared a sporadic relationship. However, only one of his sons Patrick O’Neal marked his presence at his father’s funeral. Other three, Tatum, Griffin, and Redmond, were not in attendance.

Last week, Ryan's memorial service was attended by one of his allegedly estranged son's Griffen, who has professed some shocking claims about the late actor.

During a candid conversation with The Post, Griffen O’Neal revealed that he could not attend O’Neal’s funeral because he was not invited.

Opening up more about the relationship with his late father, Griffen said, “I'm the hated son who told the truth. Dark times in this family. Love means never having to say you're sorry — and Ryan never did, to anyone,” after which he signed off from the topic.