Inspiration for Netflix 'Stranger Things' Eleven revealed amid new season release

A strong connection between 'Stranger Things' protagonist and Stephen King's character unveiled

The Netflix hit Stranger Things fans have identified a major similarity between its protagonist Eleven and a character of Stephen King's novel, which dates back to 1980's.

In the sci-fi series, the character of Eleven, which is reprised by Millie Bobby Brown, has seemingly played a titular role in making the show a global hit.

Eleven is a mysterious girl who emerged in the town of Indiana, Hawkins, with special innate psychokinetic abilities that she learned to master over the seasons.

Before the release of season 5 of Stranger Things, fans have found a striking connection between Eleven and Andy McGee, a character from Stephen King's 1980 novel, Firestarter.

The nosebleeds that Eleven experiences after being exhausted from using her powers are reportedly inspired by Andy McGee, who demonstrated similar after effects of using his powers continuously.

For the unversed, in the novel, Andy McGee gained the authority to control minds after a governmental laboratory experiment, but his powers came along with serious side effects. These included headaches, nosebleeds and the risk of brain haemorrhage as well.

According to Screen Rant, the Duffer Brothers have admitted that King has proved to be a pivotal influence in the development of many Stranger Things characters.

As fans will know, the potential release date for the finale season of Stranger Things has been set in the Spring or Summer of 2025.