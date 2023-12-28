 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Inspiration for Netflix 'Stranger Things' Eleven revealed amid new season release

A strong connection between 'Stranger Things' protagonist and Stephen King's character unveiled

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Photo Major inspiration behind Netflix Stranger Things Eleven revealed
Photo Major inspiration behind Netflix 'Stranger Things' Eleven revealed

The Netflix hit Stranger Things fans have identified a major similarity between its protagonist Eleven and a character of Stephen King's novel, which dates back to 1980's. 

In the sci-fi series, the character of Eleven, which is reprised by Millie Bobby Brown, has seemingly played a titular role in making the show a global hit.

 Eleven is a mysterious girl who emerged in the town of Indiana, Hawkins, with special innate psychokinetic abilities that she learned to master over the seasons. 

Before the release of season 5 of Stranger Things, fans have found a striking connection between Eleven and Andy McGee, a character from Stephen King's 1980 novel, Firestarter.

The nosebleeds that Eleven experiences after being exhausted from using her powers are reportedly inspired by Andy McGee, who demonstrated similar after effects of using his powers continuously.

For the unversed, in the novel, Andy McGee gained the authority to control minds after a governmental laboratory experiment, but his powers came along with serious side effects. These included headaches, nosebleeds and the risk of brain haemorrhage as well.

According to Screen Rant, the Duffer Brothers have admitted that King has proved to be a pivotal influence in the development of many Stranger Things characters.

As fans will know, the potential release date for the finale season of Stranger Things has been set in the Spring or Summer of 2025.

Blac Chyna and Tyga blasted for making guests sign NDA on King Cairo's baptism
Blac Chyna and Tyga blasted for making guests sign NDA on King Cairo's baptism
Danny Masterson appears stone faced in mugshot after rape case conviction
Danny Masterson appears stone faced in mugshot after rape case conviction
Lizzo grieves personal loss: 'I'm so heartbroken'
Lizzo grieves personal loss: 'I'm so heartbroken'
Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations
King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations
North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'
North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors