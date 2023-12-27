 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors

Ozzy Osbourne explained that a video mentioned him among celebrities who died in 2023

Ozzy Osbourne recently reacted to the rumors of his death going viral on social media.

In the recent episode of his family podcast The Osbournes, the 75 year-old singer responded to the speculations, saying: “I’m not dead!”

He added: “I’m not going any-f---ing-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Providing a little backstory, the Black Sabbath singer explained that he saw his picture in a video listing celebrities who have passed away.

“The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Have Died Today,’ and there’s a picture of me. And I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead … Just a little flesh wound,'” Ozzy said.

His daughter Kelly noted that the death rumors are “really rude” as his wife Sharon Osbourne added: “There’s so many sick f---ers out there.”

“What they do is, they kind of say you’re dead-ish,” he explained. “It’s kind of weird the way they word it,” Ozzy explained.

His son Jack concluded the conversation with a light joke as he said, “We’ll do the Viking burial. I’ll shoot a flaming arrow on your raft.”

