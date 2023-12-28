Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed

 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

The cause of death has been determined for Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who passed away after falling ill at Swift's November 17th Eras concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press, Benevides died of heat exhaustion.

The 23-year-old collapsed in the front row while waiting for the show to begin and later died at the hospital, with no preexisting conditions found. The report concluded her death was due to heat exposure leading to "cardiorespiratory arrest" and “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death” from the extreme heat.

Temperatures in Rio topped 100 degrees that day. Many fans had been waiting in the heat for long periods with little chance to get water as they held prime front-of-stage positions. Swift asked security to deliver water to fans and postponed her next concert due to the conditions.

Swift penned an emotional tribute on Instagram following the tragedy, expressing devastated grief over the loss of "such a beautiful, young life." 

At her next Rio performance, Swift sang the grief-themed song Bigger Than The Whole Sky in remembrance of Benevides. The autopsy provides closure on the heat as the determined cause of the fan's tragic death.

