Thursday, December 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Charlene attempted to 'slip away' from her wedding to Prince Albert?

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert tied the knot in Monaco in July 2011 in a religiously ceremony

Princess Charlene attempted to ‘slip away’ from her wedding to Prince Albert?

Princess Charlene reportedly looked unhappy during her and Prince Albert wedding ceremony which led many to believe she was a “runaway bride.”

A French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, claimed that even though it seemed like everything was going fine at the Royal wedding, there was “trouble brewing” behind the scenes.

They claimed Charlene, the Princess of Monaco, attempted to “slip away” from the ceremony. To add to it, the Associated Press reported that “tears flowed freely” the Royal’s eyes at the event.

Dismissing the reports that she wanted to exit her own wedding, Charlene said she only cried because she was emotional on her big day.

"Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony," she said.

Speaking with UK’s Times Weekend magazine, the Princess added, "And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking 'Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry.'"

