Danny Masterson appears stone faced in mugshot after rape case conviction

'That '70s Show 'star Danny Masterson's conviction in rape case was followed by divorce filing from his wife Bijou Phillips

Former That '70s Show star Danny Masterson has made headlines again, this time with his first mugshot since being convicted of rape.

The 47-year-old actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape with force, violence, or fear of bodily injury.

In the photo, Masterson appears expressionless, wearing an orange jumpsuit with a grown-out beard and unkempt hair.

The Los Angeles County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the mugshot after Masterson's transfer from an LA jail to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

Masterson's famous friends, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, had written letters on his behalf in an attempt to lessen his sentence. However, their support led to major backlash, with Kutcher resigning from his anti-sex trafficking organization.

Masterson's conviction came after a retrial in May, following a hung jury in November 2022. Shortly after his sentencing, his wife of 12 years, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce.

Phillips had stood by Masterson throughout his trial, referring to him as her "life-saving partner." They share a 9-year-old daughter named Fianna, and Phillips has requested legal and physical custody, which Masterson has agreed to.