 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Danny Masterson appears stone faced in mugshot after rape case conviction

'That '70s Show 'star Danny Masterson's conviction in rape case was followed by divorce filing from his wife Bijou Phillips

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 28, 2023

That 70s Show star Danny Mastersons conviction in rape case was followed by divorce filing from his wife Bijou Phillips
'That '70s Show 'star Danny Masterson's conviction in rape case was followed by divorce filing from his wife Bijou Phillips

Former That '70s Show star Danny Masterson has made headlines again, this time with his first mugshot since being convicted of rape.

The 47-year-old actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape with force, violence, or fear of bodily injury. 

In the photo, Masterson appears expressionless, wearing an orange jumpsuit with a grown-out beard and unkempt hair.

Danny Masterson appears stone faced in mugshot after rape case conviction

The Los Angeles County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the mugshot after Masterson's transfer from an LA jail to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

Masterson's famous friends, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, had written letters on his behalf in an attempt to lessen his sentence. However, their support led to major backlash, with Kutcher resigning from his anti-sex trafficking organization.

Masterson's conviction came after a retrial in May, following a hung jury in November 2022. Shortly after his sentencing, his wife of 12 years, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce.

Phillips had stood by Masterson throughout his trial, referring to him as her "life-saving partner." They share a 9-year-old daughter named Fianna, and Phillips has requested legal and physical custody, which Masterson has agreed to.

Inspiration for Netflix 'Stranger Things' Eleven revealed amid new season release
Inspiration for Netflix 'Stranger Things' Eleven revealed amid new season release
Blac Chyna and Tyga blasted for making guests sign NDA on King Cairo's baptism
Blac Chyna and Tyga blasted for making guests sign NDA on King Cairo's baptism
Lizzo grieves personal loss: 'I'm so heartbroken'
Lizzo grieves personal loss: 'I'm so heartbroken'
Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen opens up on possibility of 5th child with John Legend
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations
King Charles 'PR disasters' make him 'quiet' on unwanted situations
North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'
North West dubbed 'iconic' for nod to Kanye West on Christmas: 'Daddy's Girl'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Victoria Beckham preparing to launch Harper Beckham as 'mini me'
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Prince Harry given bad news ahead of New Year
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara's cause of death revealed
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
King Charles' Christmas speech outranks 'Doctor Who' holiday special
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors
Ozzy Osbourne reacts to his death rumors