Thursday, December 28, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge ‘dating for months': ‘It's going great!'

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge got in touch with each other through mutual friends

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly been dating Louis Partridge for months now despite making their romance seemingly public earlier this month in New York City.

Speaking of their budding romance, an insider revealed that Rodrigo, 20, and Partridge, 20 started texting on the phone after they met through mutual friends.

“They’ve been quietly dating for a few months,” the insider told Life & Style. “They started texting and talking on the phone before realizing they’ve got something here.”

The Enola Holmes actor is said to be “thrilled” to be dating the Vampire singer as she “likes skateboarding as much as he does.”

Referring to her past relationships with DJ Zack Bia, who was 7 years her senior, and film producer Adam Faze, who six years older than the singer, the source said Rodrigo is happy dating someone her age.

Rodrigo “finds it refreshing to date someone her age. It’s going great so far. Every day they can be together, it’s exciting,” the insider noted.

