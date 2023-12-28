Zack Snyder floats the young Bond idea, which franchise head honchos previously squashed

‘James Bond’ bosses shoot down Zack Snyder’s 007 agent idea

Some Bond enthusiasts wanted to see a younger 007 agent lead the franchise. Director Zack Snyder was one of them.

But the idea of a 20-year-old chasing the bad guys, swigging cocktails, and looking impressively dapper was previously squashed by franchise producer Michael G. Wilson, who said the next Bond would be a “30-something.”



In a chat with The Atlantic, the Justice League star floated the young Bond idea, “It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond,” he added.

He continued, “The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.”

Earlier, veteran Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams was not on the team of ‘younger Bond.’

She explained the reason to Radio Times and why this would not be a compatible casting choice.

“When we started, it was a slightly different feel,” referring to Daniel Craig’s selection.

“We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas," she shared.

Noting, "They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility.”