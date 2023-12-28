 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'

Billie Lourd pens a rich tribute to mom Carrie Fisher on her seventh anniversary

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Carrie Fisher’s daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day’
Carrie Fisher’s daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day’

Carrie Fisher was passed in 2016. Her daughter Billie Lourd is expressing her emotions on her seventh anniversary.

Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, the American Horror Story star wrote, “Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty.”

Describing her emotions, the 31-year-old penned, “Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”

The mother-of-two also added she was overcome with joy when she held her daughter, Jackson.

“I laughed at myself, then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mom’s presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day.”

“The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin,” Billie added.

Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation video
Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news
Kim Kardashian shows off 'two thumbs' in Christmas pics
Kim Kardashian shows off 'two thumbs' in Christmas pics
Lee Sun-kyun made urgent request to police before tragic death
Lee Sun-kyun made urgent request to police before tragic death
Miley Cyrus has an art to read future?
Miley Cyrus has an art to read future?
Katie Price struggles with motherhood amid money issues
Katie Price struggles with motherhood amid money issues
'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms gets replaced
'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms gets replaced
Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing video
Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing