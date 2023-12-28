Billie Lourd pens a rich tribute to mom Carrie Fisher on her seventh anniversary

Carrie Fisher’s daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day’

Carrie Fisher was passed in 2016. Her daughter Billie Lourd is expressing her emotions on her seventh anniversary.

Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, the American Horror Story star wrote, “Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty.”

Describing her emotions, the 31-year-old penned, “Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”

The mother-of-two also added she was overcome with joy when she held her daughter, Jackson.



“I laughed at myself, then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mom’s presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day.”

“The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin,” Billie added.