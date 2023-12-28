The finale season of Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' receives new development after delayed filming

Photo Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update

Eleven is soon returning to the small screen to put an end to the curse of Vecna and restore peace in Hawkins.

Fans of the Netflix hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, have been eagerly waiting for the final season since last February, when it was confirmed by Netflix that the series will conclude with season 5.

Earlier in the year, Shawn Levy informed the viewers that due to The Writers Guild of America strike the scripts for season 5 were not completed, as per Wired.

Last month, the end of The Writers Guild of America strike marked the inception of season 5’s filming.

Now, a new update has been dropped regarding the ‘fall of Hawkins.’

Stranger Things season 5 to start filming

According to a report of Daily Mail, the filming of the fifth season is expected to initiate in the first week of 2024, either on 5th January or the following week.

The same report reveals that new additions have been made to the set of Hawkins in Atlanta Georgia.

The confirmed cast and crew members have also arrived to town, as per the report of Deadline.