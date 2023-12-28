 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update

The finale season of Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' receives new development after delayed filming

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Photo  Netflix Stranger Things season 5 receives new exciting update
Photo  Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update

Eleven is soon returning to the small screen to put an end to the curse of Vecna and restore peace in Hawkins.

Fans of the Netflix hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, have been eagerly waiting for the final season since last February, when it was confirmed by Netflix that the series will conclude with season 5.

Read More: Inspiration for Netflix 'Stranger Things' Eleven revealed amid new season release

Earlier in the year, Shawn Levy informed the viewers that due to The Writers Guild of America strike the scripts for season 5 were not completed, as per Wired.

Last month, the end of The Writers Guild of America strike marked the inception of season 5’s filming.

Now, a new update has been dropped regarding the ‘fall of Hawkins.’

Stranger Things season 5 to start filming

According to a report of Daily Mail, the filming of the fifth season is expected to initiate in the first week of 2024, either on 5th January or the following week.

The same report reveals that new additions have been made to the set of Hawkins in Atlanta Georgia.

The confirmed cast and crew members have also arrived to town, as per the report of Deadline.

Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away video
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation' video
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation'
Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation video
Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'
Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news