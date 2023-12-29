Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues

Kanye West is reportedly forcing wife Bianca Censori to undergo IVF treatment

Kanye West is reportedly struggling to understand why wife Bianca Censori has yet to become pregnant, according to a new report. Sources say the rapper refuses to acknowledge his own behaviors may be contributing to the couple not conceiving.

"Kanye's all about project an image he's a virile, baby-making stud — but that's far from the truth," an insider told the National Enquirer.

West, who shares four children with ex Kim Kardashian, is said to boast about wanting "another baby." However, insiders note the rapper spends most nights alone working while his wife goes to bed alone.

Despite this, Ye allegedly believes Censori should be pregnant by now and is pushing for her to undergo IVF.

The source went on: "The sickening part is Kanye would rather kick Bianca to the curb than admit he's the problem!"

This comes after the architect recently visited family in Australia, where an intervention was held over concerns about West's controlling behavior and comments.

Censori's parents were said to be wary of their fast marriage following West's divorce from Kardashian. They worried Censori was being used as a “rebound.”