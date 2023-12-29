 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues

Kanye West is reportedly forcing wife Bianca Censori to undergo IVF treatment

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 29, 2023

Kanye West is reportedly forcing wife Bianca Censori to undergo IVF treatment
Kanye West is reportedly forcing wife Bianca Censori to undergo IVF treatment

Kanye West is reportedly struggling to understand why wife Bianca Censori has yet to become pregnant, according to a new report. Sources say the rapper refuses to acknowledge his own behaviors may be contributing to the couple not conceiving.

"Kanye's all about project an image he's a virile, baby-making stud — but that's far from the truth," an insider told the National Enquirer.

West, who shares four children with ex Kim Kardashian, is said to boast about wanting "another baby." However, insiders note the rapper spends most nights alone working while his wife goes to bed alone.

Despite this, Ye allegedly believes Censori should be pregnant by now and is pushing for her to undergo IVF.

The source went on: "The sickening part is Kanye would rather kick Bianca to the curb than admit he's the problem!"

This comes after the architect recently visited family in Australia, where an intervention was held over concerns about West's controlling behavior and comments.

Censori's parents were said to be wary of their fast marriage following West's divorce from Kardashian. They worried Censori was being used as a “rebound.”  

Princess Diana's ‘impact' on Prince William makes him ‘lazy' royal
Princess Diana's ‘impact' on Prince William makes him ‘lazy' royal
Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'
Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion video
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion
Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss
Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss
Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show
Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens