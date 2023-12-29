Currently, Steven can be seen in the TV series 'Yellowjackets', where he plays Coach Ben Scott

'Vampire Diaries' stars Candice King, Steven Krueger reveal real-life romance

Love is in the air for former co-stars Candice King and Steven Krueger from The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals.

The surprise revelation came on Wednesday when Candice shared a heartwarming 2023 recap montage on her Instagram, featuring a sweet kiss with Steven.

Fans were taken aback, expressing their shock in the comment section, given that both shows concluded several years ago.

One fan humorously noted, "Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card, but I'm here for it."

The couple had previously hinted at their romance during a US Weekly Day in the Life segment on Steven in April.

A photo shared by Steven showcased a friendly gathering, with his arm around Candice at the dinner table, alongside other Originals cast members.

Despite the series' endings, the cast remains close-knit, as revealed by Steven during the interview.

He mentioned that the cast still finds opportunities to catch up, even though they've all moved on to new projects.

Currently, Steven can be seen in the TV series Yellowjackets, where he plays Coach Ben Scott.

The show takes him to remote areas of Canada for filming, and Steven expressed admiration for the stunning locations featured in the series.