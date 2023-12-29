 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Vampire Diaries' stars Candice King, Steven Krueger reveal real-life romance

Currently, Steven can be seen in the TV series 'Yellowjackets', where he plays Coach Ben Scott

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 29, 2023

Vampire Diaries stars Candice King, Steven Krueger reveal real-life romance
'Vampire Diaries' stars Candice King, Steven Krueger reveal real-life romance

Love is in the air for former co-stars Candice King and Steven Krueger from The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals. 

The surprise revelation came on Wednesday when Candice shared a heartwarming 2023 recap montage on her Instagram, featuring a sweet kiss with Steven.

Fans were taken aback, expressing their shock in the comment section, given that both shows concluded several years ago. 

One fan humorously noted, "Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card, but I'm here for it."

The couple had previously hinted at their romance during a US Weekly Day in the Life segment on Steven in April. 

A photo shared by Steven showcased a friendly gathering, with his arm around Candice at the dinner table, alongside other Originals cast members.

Despite the series' endings, the cast remains close-knit, as revealed by Steven during the interview. 

He mentioned that the cast still finds opportunities to catch up, even though they've all moved on to new projects.

Currently, Steven can be seen in the TV series Yellowjackets, where he plays Coach Ben Scott. 

The show takes him to remote areas of Canada for filming, and Steven expressed admiration for the stunning locations featured in the series. 

Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars video
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
'Sad' Princess Diana spent final Christmas 'lonely' without kids
'Sad' Princess Diana spent final Christmas 'lonely' without kids
Princess Diana's ‘impact' on Prince William makes him ‘lazy' royal
Princess Diana's ‘impact' on Prince William makes him ‘lazy' royal
Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'
Prince Harry, Meghan waiting for 'official invite' to see King Charles: 'Need him'
Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues
Kanye West prepared to split from Bianca Censori over pregnancy issues
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries