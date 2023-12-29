Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey

 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Mason Hughes

Richards, who has been hitting the gym since the age of 15, attested that exercise helps clear her mind

Mason Hughes

Kyle Richards, the 54-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, recently shared her remarkable health transformation journey. 

Richards, a mother of four, emphasized that age is no barrier to achieving one's best self. Reflecting on her fitness evolution, she expressed feeling better now than in her 20s and 30s.

According to People Magazine, the actress began her health journey in 2022 after a breast reduction, during which she couldn't work out for eight weeks. This hiatus prompted her to reevaluate her lifestyle.

Determined to prioritize mental health and overall well-being, Richards committed to a disciplined diet, bidding farewell to bad carbs, sugar, pasta, bread, and alcohol. 

The results were swift, and she observed positive changes in her skin and overall mood after going alcohol-free.

Richards, who has been hitting the gym since the age of 15, adapted her fitness routine to include weight lifting, hot yoga, and running, attesting that exercise helps clear her mind.

Despite undergoing a separation from Mauricio Umansky, she clarified that her transformation is not a "revenge body" but an "I-feel-good body."

Settling at 117 lbs, Richards confidently declared, "I love the way I feel and look," signifying a triumph in her holistic approach to health and well-being.

