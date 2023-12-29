 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt kids ditched him on his milestone birthday: ‘It's been a really difficult'

Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday with his ladylove Ines de Ramon in Paris, reports

File Footage 

Brad Pitt received major blow after his kids, he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, ditched him on his milestone birthday.

Before the Hollywood hunk’s 60th birthday, it was reported by Closer Magazine that his biological kids, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, will be celebrating his big day with him.

They also claimed that the Fight Club alum wrote letter to his kids, including his adopted children, Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, in an effort to reconnect with them before birthday.

However, it seems like Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, were not able to join their father in Paris, an insider told Life & Style.

A source close to the star revealed that Pitt ended up spending the day with his girlfriend of 1 year with some “low-key dinner parties” in Paris.

They say ever since Pax’s scathing social media post in which he slammed Pitt leaked to the media, it has been, “it’s been a really difficult time for him but he is looking ahead.”

Sharing insight Pitt’s birthday, the tipster said he “rang in his milestone birthday with some low-key dinner parties,” adding that he and de Ramon stayed in a luxury hotel and attended an Asaf Avidan concert.

“They just spent time together and with their mutual friends. Of course, Brad would have loved for each of his six kids to be a part of his B-day week, too,” the source said.

“But he is dedicated to working on their strained relationships and excited about the future.”

