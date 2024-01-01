 
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Cruise's friend shades Julia Roberts?

Tom Cruise's old friend has seemingly thrown shade at Julia Roberts while hailing the actor for his work ethic

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 01, 2024

Photo: Tom Cruises friend shades Julia Roberts?
Photo: Tom Cruise's friend shades Julia Roberts?

Tom Cruise is considered to be an “anomaly” in Hollywood by his co-star Lea Thompson.

For the unversed, in the 1993 sports drama All the Right Moves, Tom Cruise starred beside the American actress.

In her latest conversation with Parade, Thompson confessed that she was captivated by Tom’s “politeness” and “dedication.”

During her time with the Mission: Impossible hitmaker, Lea found him “very intense.”

The multihyphenate also maintained in the interview that Tom is still the same person that she met in her early career even when he has touched new heights of fame and success.

She told the outlet, “Very intense and kind and dedicated and polite, just as he is now.”

The 62-year-old actress, who is popular for her role in the Back to the Future film series, even regarded Tom Cruise as an “anomaly”, but in doing so she seemingly shaded Julia Roberts for not thriving as much as Cruise.

"Julia Roberts … what’s her last big movie? I know Tom Cruise is an anomaly and deserves it,” Lea conclusively declared. 

