 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce

A popular felon is expected to pay a visit to love birds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their upcoming union

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Photo Taylor Swift to welcome controversial fan in next union with Travis Kelce
Photo Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seemingly drops her one 'true wish' after being released from prison after seven years. This wish is to see her 'rock in prison', (which is Taylor Swift) as soon as possible.

According to an exclusive report by TMZ, the 27-year-old female prisoner had nothing but kind words to speak of the Lover songstress.

During a chit with the publication, the famous felon revealed that Taylor Swift had been her ‘beacon of hope’ during her darkest hours in prison.

Throughout her conversation, Gypsy admitted that during the atrocities of her allegedly abusive mother, as well as the tough times behind bars, Taylor’s music never failed to make her day a little better.

She also disclosed that she had a plan on the radar to meet her idol, Taylor Swift. 

The Swiftie wishes to do so during the upcoming union of Travis Kelce and his lady-love at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The popular felon was over the moon to spill her plan because her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, had already bought her tickets to Sunday’s game.

For the unversed, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Thursday on parole after a prolonged indictment of seven years. 

In 2015, Gypsy was found guilty of persuading her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was allegedly abusing her daughter while pretending that Gypsy suffered from serious illnesses for years. 

King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years
Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Prince Harry's star power has been ‘switched off' not dwindled
Prince Harry's star power has been ‘switched off' not dwindled
Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes
Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes
Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie
New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year
New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year