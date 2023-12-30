A popular felon is expected to pay a visit to love birds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their upcoming union

Photo Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seemingly drops her one 'true wish' after being released from prison after seven years. This wish is to see her 'rock in prison', (which is Taylor Swift) as soon as possible.

According to an exclusive report by TMZ, the 27-year-old female prisoner had nothing but kind words to speak of the Lover songstress.

During a chit with the publication, the famous felon revealed that Taylor Swift had been her ‘beacon of hope’ during her darkest hours in prison.

Throughout her conversation, Gypsy admitted that during the atrocities of her allegedly abusive mother, as well as the tough times behind bars, Taylor’s music never failed to make her day a little better.

She also disclosed that she had a plan on the radar to meet her idol, Taylor Swift.

The Swiftie wishes to do so during the upcoming union of Travis Kelce and his lady-love at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The popular felon was over the moon to spill her plan because her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, had already bought her tickets to Sunday’s game.

For the unversed, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Thursday on parole after a prolonged indictment of seven years.

In 2015, Gypsy was found guilty of persuading her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was allegedly abusing her daughter while pretending that Gypsy suffered from serious illnesses for years.