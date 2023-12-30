Francia Raisa reacts to Selena Gomez's post on social media and their 'bruised' friendship during Benny Blanco romance

Photo Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship

Selena Gomez was the ‘one to take the high road’, claims Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez’s best pal Francia Raisa reveals how the Come and Get It hitmaker took the first step to mend their friendship.

In the most recent interview with USA Today, the 35-year-old actress spilled beans on how her 'bruised' friendship with Benny Blanco’s new girlfriend was re-established.

Speaking of her 'globally-admired' friendship with Selena, Francia commented, “It's still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship. … I don't know why the timing happened the way it did,” noting, “but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her.”

The doting friend also addressed, “We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all.”

As fans will know, Francia, who donated her kidney to Selena, seemingly called out her friendship with Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, after Selena’s confessional with Rolling Stones.

In this interview, Selena Gomez called Taylor Swift her only friend “in the industry."

Francia went on to shed light on Gomez’s heartfelt tribute on her 35th birthday. According to the American actress, after this social media birthday wish, Selena “reached out and said, 'Let's talk,'' which brought the besties back together.

Before signing off, Francia commented about her ‘ideal’ friendship with the 31-year-old singer, “no beef, just salsa.”

Selena’s friend, however, remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Benny Blanco.