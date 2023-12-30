Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral

'Parasite's' actor Jeon Hye-jin was laid to rest during a private funeral at Seoul National University Hospital

Jeon Hye-jin let her tears flow during the last rituals of her late husband, Lee Sun-kyun.

Earlier today, Jeon Hye-jin, who is renowned for his role in the dark comedy Parasite, was laid to rest during a private funeral at Seoul National University Hospital.

During the funeral, the South Korean actor was surrounded by his grieving friends, family, and fans, who bid farewell to the Sleep actor.

Sun-kyun’s wife, Jeon Hye-jin, was spotted breaking down into tears in a handkerchief on the tragic death of the father of her two children. The 47-year-old actress shared two sons with the actor, whom she wed in 2009.

The tearful funeral procession was led by the late actor’s eldest son, who carried a portrait of his father in his hands.

Meanwhile, fans and friends of the actor watched the funeral procession with tear-filled eyes as well.

As fans will know, on 27th December, Lee Sun-kyun left the world mourning, aged 48, when he was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his car parked in Seoul, South Korea.

The circumstances in question refer to the “note that” resembled “a will”, which was penned by the late actor before leaving his home, as per his widow’s reports to the police.

However, a charcoal briquette was found on the passenger seat of his car. This points in the direction of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and an apparent suicide.