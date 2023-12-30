 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has left his dispute with the royals even deeper

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

file footage

Royal editor Russell Myers has assessed Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare continued reverberations on the royal family in 2023 and beyond.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Myers deemed the Duke of Sussex's autobiography an "absolute bombshell" when released earlier this year.

Myers said: “You start off at the beginning of the year, we had Harry’s memoir Spare which was an absolute bombshell throughout the Royal Family.

“We’re still talking about it now. He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother.

Myers predicted the repercussions of Spare exposing sensitive royal matters will persist over the next one to two years.

“Absolutely nobody was spared - excuse the pun - from his barbs in that book and I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen.”

The expert remains skeptical about whether Harry can remedy his rift with the royals. When asked if a reconciliation was possible, or if Harry and Meghan might split, Myers said everything surrounding the pair has amounted to an "absolute bonfire." He acknowledged that whatever happens, “we’ll all be talking about it.” 

King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to welcome 'controversial fan' in next union with Travis Kelce
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Kanye West struggles to see eye-to-eye with Bianca Censori: Report
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Travis Kelce's family uses Taylor Swift to make special request?
Prince Harry's star power has been ‘switched off' not dwindled
Prince Harry's star power has been ‘switched off' not dwindled
Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt seems to follow Johnny Depp's footsteps to win against Angelina Jolie
Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes
Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes
New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year
New K-Dramas set to drop in January 2024 for the New Year