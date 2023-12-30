Prince Harry to suffer 'repercussions' of 'bombshell' memoir for years

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has left his dispute with the royals even deeper

file footage

Royal editor Russell Myers has assessed Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare continued reverberations on the royal family in 2023 and beyond.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Myers deemed the Duke of Sussex's autobiography an "absolute bombshell" when released earlier this year.

Myers said: “You start off at the beginning of the year, we had Harry’s memoir Spare which was an absolute bombshell throughout the Royal Family.

“We’re still talking about it now. He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother.

Myers predicted the repercussions of Spare exposing sensitive royal matters will persist over the next one to two years.

“Absolutely nobody was spared - excuse the pun - from his barbs in that book and I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen.”

The expert remains skeptical about whether Harry can remedy his rift with the royals. When asked if a reconciliation was possible, or if Harry and Meghan might split, Myers said everything surrounding the pair has amounted to an "absolute bonfire." He acknowledged that whatever happens, “we’ll all be talking about it.”