Saturday, December 30, 2023
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case

Charlie Sheen is embroiled in an assault case with his neighbor after she reportedly tried to choke him

Charlie Sheen is embroiled in an assault case with his neighbor after she reportedly tried to choke him 

According to insiders close to the actor, Charlie Sheen is determined to change his reputation and get back to work after years out of the spotlight marred by substance abuse and scandals. 

Sheen, 58, recently found himself embroiled in a legal dispute with a neighbor accusing her of assault, but a source says the Two and a Half Men star is not stressed about the ongoing court case.

“Charlie is happy and not stressed out over the incident with his neighbor. He is confident with what the cops and court have done so far,” the insider told Daily Mail. Sheen hopes to resume his career after taking time away to prioritize his health.

“Though it was court-ordered that she has to stay away from him, he will do anything the court recommends from this point on to have this be an afterthought.”

The source said Sheen has enjoyed staying out of the headlines but is eager to get back to what he loves. “He has enjoyed being away from drama the last few years and he wants 2024 to continue that.”

“Charlie is focused on his health and working more again and just righting a lot of wrongs he has made through the years,” they continued.

“He has matured and would like to be respected in Hollywood again. He doesn't want to be anyone's burden. He just hopes the next time he is in the news is because he did something great and not because of some random attack or outburst,” concluded the source. 

