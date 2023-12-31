Emilia Clarke’s inspiring story wins her a place in King Charles’ New Year’s Honours List

Photo: Emilia Clarke to enter new year with big achievement

Emilia Clarke, who is popular for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, proved herself to be worthy of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King Charles’s New Year’s Honours List.

The English actress was granted this honor due to her work for the cause of humanity.

For the unversed, Emilia along with her mother Jenny Clarke, founded the brain injury recovery charity, SameYou. The mission of this charitable organization is to help the survivors of brain injuries recover by providing them with the best mental health solutions.

As fans will know, this comes after Emilia survived two brain hemorrhages and was diagnosed with subarachnoid aneurism.

The following details are from a more lesser-known chapters of Emilia's life.

Penning down her battle with the life-threatening disease, Emilia told the New Yorker in 2019, “On the morning of February 11, 2011, I was getting dressed in the locker room of a gym in Crouch End, North London, when I started to feel a bad headache coming on. I was so fatigued that I could barely put on my sneakers. When I started my workout, I had to force myself through the first few exercises.”

The brave actress added, “Then my trainer had me get into the plank position, and I immediately felt as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain. I tried to ignore the pain and push through it, but I just couldn’t. I told my trainer I had to take a break. Somehow, almost crawling, I made it to the locker room. I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill. Meanwhile, the pain—shooting, stabbing, constricting pain—was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”

Emilia Clarke also revealed how she managed her career along with her recovery in a former interview with Harper Bazaar as well.

During that chat she said, “I wasn’t afraid of dying. I was afraid of being fired!”

“I decided: ‘This is not something that’s going to define me,” the 37-year-old actress concluded.