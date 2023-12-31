All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt’s relationship with some of his kids got strained following his 2016 alleged plane fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt strained his relationship with his kids after he allegedly abused them while fighting with then-wife Angelina Jolie during their now infamous 2016 flight.

As per court documents the Maleficent star submitted during their court case, Jolie claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents added of the 2016 jet fight of the exes.

Since then, Brad Pitt appears to have no relationship with any of his six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Pitt was even inquired over the alleged incident specifically about him abusing Maddox, however, he was cleared of all charges, according to OK! Magazine.

Here are some of the reported incidents that hint on Brad Pitt’s strained relationship with his children:

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt scathing social media post for Brad Pitt on Father’s Day

According to Daily Mail, Pax dropped a note to celebrate Father’s Day back in 2020, but it is opposite what one would expect from a son.

In his bombshell post on his private account, Pax penned a note for Pitt, writing, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,” he added, “but the truth will come to light someday. So Happy Father's Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

He also called the The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor “a world class a**hole” and added, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax said.

“You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so.”

Zahara ditches Brad Pitt’s last name

Pitt received another major blow from his and Jolie’s adopted daughter, Zahara, when she dropped his last name while introducing herself at a recent gathering.

The 18-year-old recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first historically Black sorority in the Greek system sorority, at Spelman College.

In a viral video on the internet, Zahara could be seen introducing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie instead of Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the ceremony.

Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne snub dad Brad Pitt's 60th birthday

Brad Pitt is said to have written letters to all six of his kids in an effort to mend their relationship and inviting them to his 60th birthday festivities.

Unfortunately, out of the six, only Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne expressed enthusiasm about attending and being present for their father on this significant occasion.

Surprisingly, none of them could ultimately join him in Paris for the celebration, according to Life & Style.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt leaves home uninformed due to parents' toxic fight

Out of his four elder kids, he shares with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh is the only one having a soft spot for her father, some reports suggests with an insider claiming she urges her other siblings to talk to Pitt.

There even came a time after Jolie and Pitt’s divorce when Shiloh ran away from her home after she was fed up of the ugly war between her parents.

According to New Idea Magazine, the 17-year-old was left with no choice but to leave her house uninformed as she needed some space from the toxic fight.

It happened when reports of the Fight Club alum dating model Nicole Poturalski emerged in 2020. While the former lovers’ other kids were not that affected with the news, Shiloh had a hard time accepting it.

Angelina Jolie urged by kids to make peace with their dad Brad Pitt

In a report published by Radar Online, it was revealed that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne want Jolie to make peace with Brad Pitt.

However, the Hollywood beauty has vowed to not back down regarding the custody of the exes kids, who are yet to be of legal age, claimed an insider.

"Angelina doesn't want to let her fight for sole custody go, but the children are growing up, and even they tell their mom it's time to stop," the insider shared.

The source went on to reveal that the kids are “fine” with The Devil's Own actor, adding with “maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him.”

Brad Pitt still waiting for the right time to introduce his new girlfriend to kids

Brad Pitt is reportedly not sure whether or not to introduce Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating for a year now, to his six children.

While some reports suggest that she has already met some of them, many insider believe their meet-up is yet to happen.