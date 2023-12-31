 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ride wound in electric vehicle in new photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made another loved-up public appearance

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made another loved-up public appearance
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made another loved-up public appearance 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hopped into a compact Moke mobile for sightseeing around St. Barts during their Caribbean getaway to ring in the New Year.

 Photographs showed the cozy couple crammed into the tiny electric vehicle, with Affleck hunched over as Lopez leaned into him.

Affleck was also spotted waiting in traffic with a cigarette in his mouth, sporting sunglasses. The duo took time to shop, with the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star carrying bags as Lopez held onto him while dressed in a plunging floral dress and accessories.

Throughout the day, the affectionate couple was hands-on, holding hands at times and later wrapping their arms around each other during their shopping stroll. It seems they left their children, from past relationships including the The Mother star's twins and Affleck's three kids, at home for this romantic holiday.

However, they did spend Christmas with their blended family, including Affleck spotted shopping with Lopez's daughter Emme and his daughter Seraphina. 

They also hosted a "really fun" party where all the kids enjoyed dancing. Affleck and Lopez continue to showcase their rekindled love during scenic trips like their New Year's getaway to St. Barts.

Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship video
Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'trashing' their image in 'bonfire'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'trashing' their image in 'bonfire'
Meghan Markle warned against 'memoir' in 2024: 'Not relevant now'
Meghan Markle warned against 'memoir' in 2024: 'Not relevant now'
Meghan Markle fans rally against comedian ‘rooting for' Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle fans rally against comedian ‘rooting for' Prince Andrew
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch video
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch
King Charles ‘a real problem' and ‘man of yesterday' in contrast to Prince William
King Charles ‘a real problem' and ‘man of yesterday' in contrast to Prince William
Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours
Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'
Prince William to suffer from King Charles 'controversial' condition
Prince William to suffer from King Charles 'controversial' condition
All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split
All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split
Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic
David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic