Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ride wound in electric vehicle in new photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made another loved-up public appearance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hopped into a compact Moke mobile for sightseeing around St. Barts during their Caribbean getaway to ring in the New Year.

Photographs showed the cozy couple crammed into the tiny electric vehicle, with Affleck hunched over as Lopez leaned into him.

Affleck was also spotted waiting in traffic with a cigarette in his mouth, sporting sunglasses. The duo took time to shop, with the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star carrying bags as Lopez held onto him while dressed in a plunging floral dress and accessories.

Throughout the day, the affectionate couple was hands-on, holding hands at times and later wrapping their arms around each other during their shopping stroll. It seems they left their children, from past relationships including the The Mother star's twins and Affleck's three kids, at home for this romantic holiday.

However, they did spend Christmas with their blended family, including Affleck spotted shopping with Lopez's daughter Emme and his daughter Seraphina.

They also hosted a "really fun" party where all the kids enjoyed dancing. Affleck and Lopez continue to showcase their rekindled love during scenic trips like their New Year's getaway to St. Barts.