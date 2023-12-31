Jeremy Renner announces upcoming album on ‘life, death, recovery'

Jeremy Renner promises a cathartic song on his ‘journey to recovery’

Jeremy Renner has finally shed some light on his near-fatal accident and the hard work it took to get back on his feet.

All of this has been shared via a brand-new song called Love and Titanium and will be made available on the 1st of January 2024.

For those unversed, nearly a year has passed since the 52-year-old found himself on the wrong end of a snowplow while working on his lawn.

He announced the song, and album back in October, via Instagram and it reads, “A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year. Love and Titanium have been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”

It was around the same time he revealed that one of his songs would address the pain that followed his accident. The song in question is ‘Wait’ and promises to tell the “story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way.”



He even shared a little snippet of the song as well, and according to Entertainment Tonight, the lyrics read, “I know that I'm complicated / I don't have a lot to say / Maybe I'm uncomfortable / A little unpredictable sometimes / Whatever it's worth / I know it hurts / You are the ocean and I am the Earth.”