Prince William and Prince Harry "won’t mend rift" even in 2024, a celebrity astrologer and psychic has predicted

Prince Harry ‘misses' Prince William amid rift with brother

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to miss his elder brother Prince William amid claims the royal brothers are unlikely to reconcile in 2024.



King Charles sons are currently at loggerheads and not on speaking terms. Their relations further deteriorated following bombshell claims by Harry in his memoir Spare.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly also furious after Meghan and Harry’s alleged friend Omid Scobie named two royals in the race row.

Now, the Daily Express UK has quoted PR expert Lynn Carratt saying that William and Harry will likely reunite in the future but not in 2024.

The PR expert says, "I firmly believe that there are parts of Harry that misses his immediate family. Himself and William went through a lot together growing up and I do think they will eventually come back together in the future.

"Despite ill feeling between Meghan, Harry and William and Kate, the ‘fab four’, did come together for walk around in Windsor when the Queen died and I’m sure that King Charles doesn’t have want the next time they all come together to be after he passes away."

The fresh claims came after a celebrity astrologer and psychic also predicted that Prince William and Prince Harry "won’t mend rift" even in 2024.