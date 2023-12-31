 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Melanie Walker

Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus

Lewis Capaldi took to his social media after he was unable to finish his Glastonbury set in June

Melanie Walker

Following Lewis Capaldi’s sabbatical due to his struggles with Tourette’s syndrome, the singer finally gave his fans a much-awaited update on life and career.

The statement comes after the Scottish singer failed to finish his Glastonbury set in June and consequently decided to take a break from touring and singing.

Six months later, Lewis gave his fans a peak into his life as he took to X, (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday and penned: “Firstly I want to start this by saying I hope you're all doing well out there, I've missed you!”

The 27 year-old singer then offered a positive update on his own health, “As most of you will know, I'm currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it's been going great!”

He then went on to talk about his career and how he has been working with “some incredible professionals” that have been aiding him to learn and cope better with Tourette’s syndrome.

“I'm really happy to say I've noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June,” he added.

Additionally, the Before You Go hitmaker mentioned his Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now which is based on his Tourette's syndrome.

Lewis also said that fans would be able to download an extended edition of his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent album, which features five new songs, starting at midnight.

"These songs mean the world to be and I'll be gutted if I'd not been able to share them. Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon! Happy New Year!" he concluded.

