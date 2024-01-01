Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are the perfect soulmates, claims insider

Gigi Hadid and Bradley seemingly share a bond like none other as per the claims of an insider

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seemingly made for each other.

The couple is reportedly going to great lengths to make their relationship work.

Just a few days ago, reports emerged on the internet that Bradley Cooper had purchased a new home close to Yolanda Hadid’s farms in an attempt to gain proximity to his lady love Gigi Hadid.

As per these reports, Cooper even asked the mogul to help him put up the decorations at his new home.

A tipster told Life & Style, “Bradley wants Gigi to help decorate,” adding, “She’s thrilled that they’ll be neighbors! No doubt she’ll be spending a lot of time at the house.”

Lately, another report by OK magazine details why Bradley and Gigi are the perfect match for each other.

A source close to the model and the actor had told the outlet that the duo is “getting quite serious” with their romance.

The same insider told the publication that despite their busy schedules they “go out of their way to make time to see each other,” before noting similarities between the two flames.

“They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common," they concluded.