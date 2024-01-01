 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are the perfect soulmates, claims insider

Gigi Hadid and Bradley seemingly share a bond like none other as per the claims of an insider

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 01, 2024

Photo: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are the perfect soulmates, claims insider
Photo: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are the perfect soulmates, claims insider

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seemingly made for each other.

The couple is reportedly going to great lengths to make their relationship work.

Just a few days ago, reports emerged on the internet that Bradley Cooper had purchased a new home close to Yolanda Hadid’s farms in an attempt to gain proximity to his lady love Gigi Hadid.

As per these reports, Cooper even asked the mogul to help him put up the decorations at his new home.

A tipster told Life & Style, “Bradley wants Gigi to help decorate,” adding, “She’s thrilled that they’ll be neighbors! No doubt she’ll be spending a lot of time at the house.”

Lately, another report by OK magazine details why Bradley and Gigi are the perfect match for each other.

A source close to the model and the actor had told the outlet that the duo is “getting quite serious” with their romance. 

The same insider told the publication that despite their busy schedules they “go out of their way to make time to see each other,” before noting similarities between the two flames.

“They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common," they concluded. 

Why 2023 was Taylor Swift's year?
Why 2023 was Taylor Swift's year?
A look back at Hollywood babies born in 2023
A look back at Hollywood babies born in 2023
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
'Netflix's' 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Year's
'Netflix's' 20 binge-worthy original series to watch on New Year's
Kanye West selling Malibu mansion for petty reason?
Kanye West selling Malibu mansion for petty reason?
Prince Harry bashed for ‘stewing in his at-home steam room' over King Charles
Prince Harry bashed for ‘stewing in his at-home steam room' over King Charles
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis regret defending Danny Masterson?
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis regret defending Danny Masterson?
Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words' video
Prince Harry urged to showcase ‘deeds not words'
King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch
King Charles wishes everyone a happy new year: Watch
Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus
Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?