Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Florence Pugh confesses people ignore her birthday

Florence Pugh reveals the unfortunate truth about her birthday, which rolls around New Year Eve

Photo: Florence Pugh confesses people ignore her birthday
Florence Pugh details the sad reality of having a birthday right after New Year's Eve.

As fans will know, The Little Women actress celebrates her birthday every year on the 3rd of January. 

However, Pugh is not happy with her birth date because she has “the worst birthday in the world,” as per her recent confessional.

During her latest appearance on the Dish podcast, the English actress sadly expressed, “It’s so bad. No one wants to get you anything because they have no money.”  

Pugh went on to explain by saying, “No one wants to eat any more food because they’re really full and fat. No one wants to come out, they want to stay home. Everybody’s started their no drinking, no eating, whatever, a carb-free thing they want to do, which s**** anyway, and also, people just don’t like that time.”

After this rant, she joked, “I think everybody’s very happy with being invested in being miserable.”

Nonetheless, the actress, who is turning 28 this January, shared, “Because it’s so s***, my birthday, I do have a core group of friends that will always do something on January 3rd,” adding, “I never ever plan anything and then the day before I’m always trying to hustle something together and trying to get everyone together so now all of my mates always keep it free. Because it’s so s***, we’ll always do something on the day,” after which she resigned from the conversation. 

