Monday, January 01, 2024
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled

Miley Cyrus will not ring in 2023 with her annual New Year's Eve concert special due to a scheduling change at NBC. 

The network has opted to air an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings rather than the singer's Peacock event as December 31st falls on a Sunday this year.

Cyrus has co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party for the past two years with special guests like Dolly Parton. Last year's star-studded bash was two hours and featured performances by Cyrus, Parton, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, and more. However, fans will have to wait until 2024 to hopefully see Cyrus ring in the new year once more.

The cancellation comes as a blow during an otherwise standout year for Cyrus, whose hit Wrecking Ball recently became the most streamed song of all time on Spotify. In November, she made a rare live performance of Flowers alongside an unreleased track at an intimate LA show.

While NBC has chosen the football matchup over the musical celebration this year, Cyrus' New Year's Eve concert proved a ratings success when it debuted in 2021. 

