Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee called it quits in September and released a joint statement

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup

Hugh Jackman posted candidly about his difficult 2023, which included breaking up with estranged wife Deborra Lee Furness.

After 27 years of marriage, the Australian actor called it quits with his wife by announcing their shocking split in September, citing the reason to be their “pursuit for individual growth."

However, Hugh ended 2023 with a refreshing roundup of all the moments and gave fans a fascinating peek into his acting life, including a behind-the-scenes shot from the much-anticipated Deadpool 3.

He posted a number of his own pictures from the previous year on Instagram with the hashtag #2023, and penned in the caption: "Lost & found year end photo dump."

The most prominent snap from this collection showed him getting facial hair sculpted for his legendary role as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' forthcoming film, which is scheduled for release in July 2024.

The set of images gave fans a glimpse into Jackman's life during the previous 12 months which included him having a Martini cocktail, strolling around Central Park, and moments from the film set, and left his ex-wife out of the dump.

They announced their divorce in September and released a joint statement to PEOPLE: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

