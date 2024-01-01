 
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations

Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against her 'American Idol' co-worker at the Los Angeles County Superior Court

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations

Nigel Lythgoe dismissed the sexual assault allegations made by Paula Abdul.

Earlier this week, the American Idol judge accused the 71 year-old producer in a lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In her filing, Paula claimed that Nigel sexually assaulted her on two occasions when they both worked on the singing competition show and So You Think You Can Dance.

Moreover, the television personality is suing him under charges of "sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence."

Now, in a statement to TMZ, Nigel reacted to Paula’s allegations and said: “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement.”

He added: “For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear, and entirely platonic, friends and colleagues."

Admitting that he learned of her claims "out of the blue," Nigel explained that not only are the accusations false but are also “deeply offensive.”

“I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have,” he concluded.

