Monday, January 01, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter

Jamie Dornan also addressed rumors of him and Dakota Johnson dating during 'Fifty Shade of Grey' filming

Jamie Dornan recalled a scary experience he had because of his Fifty Shades of Grey stardom.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the Irish actor talked about his smoldering billionaire role of Christian Grey, based on E.L James’ R-rated novel trilogy.

The 41 year-old actor told the interviewer that the frenzy around the movie got out of hand to an extent that he had a stalker showing up at his home.

“I had a situation… a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was fucking scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there,” he shared.

Jamie also expressed his take on rumors that he and Dakota were dating during the filming of the movie and that they also have “secret children.”

“I tried to put walls up around the fans, to really try and not let that in. I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family,” he replied.

Jamie married musician Amelia Warner in 2013 and share three daughters, Dulcie, Elva and Alberta with her.

