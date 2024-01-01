 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023

Kim Kardashian surprises fans with a candid look into her 2023 Christmas party that is coveted all across Hollywood

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023
Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023

Kim Kardashian has just photo-dumped a large part of her highly coveted 2023 Christmas party and it features a number of Hollywood A-listers.

In the first picture, fans can see all the women from the clan, namely, Khloé, 39, Kourtney, 44, Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26 as well as, Kris Jenner.

Following this there have been a number of cameo’s by Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Alongside the female faces of Hollywood there was also stars like Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds in attendance.

The post also featured a candid caption that reads, [snowflake emoji] Christmas Time…and we had a Time!!!! [snowflake emoji]”.

Check it out Below:



Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks video
Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks
'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers video
'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers
Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter
Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations
Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup