Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers

It's unclear if one of the motorcyclists had damaged Ian Ziering's car or vice versa

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

File Footage

Ian Ziering dodged a severe street attack in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the Beverly Hills alum can be seen getting out his car on Hollywood Boulevard as several riders on motorbikes gathered around him

With a swift movement, Ian attacked an unknown man whose motorbike was positioned just in front of the actor's vehicle.

It's unclear if one of the motorcyclists had damaged the actor's car or what had caused him to fight the unknown individuals.

The Sharknado actor was then surrounded by four other bikes who started punching him. Running across a busy street, he dove from the individuals trying to attack him with masks and helmets.

While another rider tried to trip Ian but failed, another man managed to hold onto his back as he rushed towards the pavement.

Even though people were filming and observing from the sidewalk, no one stepped in to help the actor.

Before Ian could escape on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, two more bikers jumped in on him but luckily he returned to his car on time and drove off.

