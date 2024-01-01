Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, to celebrate her 29th birthday on January 5

Bianca Censori ‘fed up’ of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise’ herself

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori will not be paying any heed to her allegedly controlling husband as the Australian beauty has decided to priorities herself as a 29th birthday gift to herself.

Amid marital issues with the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, renowned celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman revealed how Bianca will mark her upcoming birthday.

She noted how felt “constructed” at the beginning of year 2023 that also marked the start of her marriage to Kanye, adding that the new year Bianca "will turn restriction into liberty.”

"She's not looking to accomplish anything, the Tarot doesn't see her reaching for her bucket list,” she told The Mirror while reading a Tarot card. “Her plans are simple and straightforward.”

The expert added, “She's looking to please herself and her loved ones, she wants to be somewhere that she personally likes, not in the place that pays her the most to host her birthday there."

Drawing the card of The Hanged Man, Inbaal observed its portrayal of tranquility in Tarot, indicating that Kanye's spouse begins the year with a sense of constraint, feeling as though “her every move is monitored."

Inbaal further commented that she recognizes the necessity for her to initiate certain alterations. "On the one hand, those restrictions mean that her life is comfortable,” she said.

“Lavish luxuries and all the right people are on her side. On the other hand, the 5 of Cups Tarot card reminds us that Bianca is a free spirit and likes to make her own decisions."