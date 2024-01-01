Insights into Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage woes as they ring in 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly suffering from a rough patch after a huge fight

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly suffering from a rough patch after a huge fight

Rapper Kanye West married Australian architect Bianca Censori in December 2022 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, rumours have swirled that the young couple hit a rough patch in their relationship in recent months.

Renowned psychic Inbaal Honigman claims to have gained insight into the marriage issues through a Tarot card reading for the pair.

Honigman discovered that Kanye and Bianca have differing views on the problems in their relationship as they look ahead to 2024. According to the reading, Kanye feels he has not shown Bianca enough affection and attention.

The "Knight of Cups" card indicates Kanye wants to be an attentive husband. Meanwhile, Bianca thinks their work-life imbalance is causing issues between them. The "Ten of Disks" card representing family and wealth suggests Bianca worries they focus too much on careers and material things.

Honigman said: "Kanye feels as if he's not been attentive enough, and believes it to be an emotional issue, says the Knight of Cups card. This is a Tarot card that represents the Knight in Shining Armour, and Ye would love to be this, for his lady."

"But Bianca thinks they're not getting on because they aren't managing their work/life balance well enough, as per the 10 of Disks card. This Tarot card signifies happy families and material wealth, and Bianca worries that they're working too hard and placing too much value on the cost of things."

To survive the next year, Honigman says communication will be pivotal: "The 4 of Swords card says that as long as we keep seeing them photographed together, no matter if they're smiling or frowning, the relationship has a chance."

"The Tarot card of Transformation, number 13, says that when we start to see them apart, we'll know that their relationship didn't make it," concluded Honigman.