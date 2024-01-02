Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in 2023 and are looking back at a year of happiness

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in 2023 and are looking back at a year of happiness

Millie Bobby Brown recapped her memorable year through a romantic video montage set to Taylor Swift songs. The Stranger Things star highlighted adventures with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in the cute compilation shared on New Year’s Eve.

Photos and clips from 2023 showed Brown and Bongiovi’s affectionate moments together including cooking classes, concerts, and dancing in their home. The couple seemed blissful spending quality time throughout Brown’s adventures both traveling and at home.

Brown thanked the past year for “all the dancing, laughing, and love” in her caption, promising more is to come. Celebrity friends like Pixie Lott and Larsen Thompson wished Brown a Happy New Year and commented on the video’s cuteness.

"Love this viddy happy new year Millie, Jake, all the fam an all the animalssss karaoke has not been the same wout u," wrote singer-songwriter Pixie Lott.

Larsen Thompson gushed, "Cutest video .. Happy New Year Millie."

Some highlights of Brown’s standout year included announcing her engagement to Bongiovi in April along with releasing her debut book and continuing success with her beauty line, Florence by Mills.

As she enters 2024, Millie Bobby Brown is set to be busy filming the final season of Stranger Things, among other projects.