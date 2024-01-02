Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents

Queen Camilla is sharing King Charles’ adorable talent he uses to leave his grandchildren spellbound

Queen Camilla is sharing King Charles’ adorable talent he uses to leave his grandchildren spellbound

Queen Camilla will debut her own podcast series continuing her work promoting literacy. The eight episode show titled The Queen's Reading Room will see Camilla discuss books and literature when it premieres on January 8th.

In the first episode, Camilla shares insights into reading to her grandchildren. She revealed enjoying the Harry Potter series but admitted being "hopeless" at voice acting unlike her husband King Charles, who “does it brilliantly” and “can do all the voices”. Charles leaves their grandchildren "spellbound" with his talented impressions, according to Camilla.

"I think the one I enjoyed reading more than anything else was Harry Potter… all the stories.‌"

She said: "I can’t mimic voices for love or money. I’m completely hopeless at it. I was a really bad actor at school and I’ve never been able to master the art of mimicry."

Praising Charles’ skills, she added, "Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter. And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic."

Camilla's podcast represents the latest expansion of her Queen's Reading Room initiative that began as an Instagram bookclub. It has grown into a full-fledged charity supporting literacy programs. Events include an annual literary festival at Hampton Court Palace.

Each episode will include commentary from Camilla as well as interviews with authors. Crime writer Peter James is featured on the debut. Camilla serves as a patron for numerous organizations focused on reading, building libraries, and engaging children with books.