Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene expressed optimism in the New Year message

As the Monaco royals entered 2024, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene counted their blessings as the pair shared a message for the new year.

In the recorded clip, the duo was neatly dressed. The 65-year-old has slipped into a navy blue suit. Meanwhile, his better half donned a burgundy, velvet Ralph Lauren gown.

“Whether on the world stage or in our personal lives, the year will have brought its share of happiness but also trials, tribulations, and tragedies,” the Prince shared.

He continued, “The Princess and I want to express our full support and our deepest compassion and affection for all those affected by bereavement, suffering, illness, and loneliness.”

Acknowledging the tough road, Albert gushed over Monaco to remain out of the woods.

“These are difficult times, and their consequences are not yet clear to see. Our country has been spared many of the upheavals affecting the world.”

He noted, “So we have a shared duty to acknowledge our good fortune, and an ambition too, to remain united by protecting our institutional model, our social and economic achievements.”

The new year message comes after the duo’s kids, Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella, birthdays in early December.

