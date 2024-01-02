 
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Prince Harry very much under Meghan Markle’s thumb: ‘He's got to compromise'

Prince Harry has been advised to be the first one to apologise to his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, if he wants to return to the UK.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, royal expert Angela Levin said Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has only one way to be “accepted” by his estranged family.

However, she understands that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is strictly against his wish of getting back to his home country let alone him apologizing to Charles or William.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?

Levin thinks if Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, changes her mind about apologizing to the Royal family, she can convince Harry as he is “under her thumb.”

In order to return to the UK, Harry’s got to “apologise hugely, and he’s also got to compromise," the expert told the publication.

She added, "He won’t compromise - he keeps saying he wants the King and Prince William to apologise for things going right back to childhood, when William got five sausages and he got four.”

"It’s that sort of pettiness as well as him feeling very badly dealt with. mIf he wants to bring back a family argument, you have to spend time.

"You can’t rush here, spend half an hour, and then rush away, it takes weeks, months even. Of course, he’s very much under Meghan’s thumb, and he will listen to what she says."

