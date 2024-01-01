Expert reveals if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reconcile with their respective families

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have damaged their relationship with their respective families to the point where there is no going back.



Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Michael Cole revealed if there are any chances that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apologise to their families and fix their bond.

Noting that neither Harry and nor Meghan are on speaking terms with their immediate family members, the expert said thing will not get healed unless the duo says sorry.

"It is interesting to note that Meghan is not on speaking terms with any of her family apart from her mother and a niece,” Cole said. "Nobody else in her family speaks to her and she does not speak to them.”

"Likewise the relationship between Prince Harry and his family is hardly existing at this moment, which is not surprising considering the criticism that has been laid about the Royal Family from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they departed from the royal circle,” he added.

The expert continued, "It is difficult to see how those relationships are going to be mended without some apologies on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"They are showing no signs of that, frankly, it is at rock bottom."