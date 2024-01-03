The first celebrity breakup of 2024 exposed as the singing sensation Sam Smith makes a fresh start in their life

Photo: Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023

Getting a new partner is seemingly one of Sam Smith’s new year resolutions.

According to an exclusive report of Daily Mail, the Unholy hitmaker called it quits with Christian Cowan, who is an American fashion designer.

“Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas,” a source told the publication.

The insider went on to add that even though they have parted ways romantically, “they're still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers.”

Touching on Sam’s new year engagement, the source spilled and said, “Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people... it's a new year and fresh start for them.”

For the unversed, the couple was last papped together at a party in New York City on 14th December. The duo started dating last year in January following Sam’s split with ex-partner and actor Brandon Flynn, who is popular for their role in the Netflix thriller series, 13 Reasons Why.