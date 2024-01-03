NBC nets Snoop Dogg for Paris Olympics games coverage as special correspondent

Snoop Dogg lands NBC 2024 Paris Olympics reporting gig

For this year's Summer Olympics in Paris, NBC tapped the rapper-cum-media personality Snoop Dogg to cover the games as a special reporter from July 26.



Reacting to the new role, the Young, Wild, & Free rapper said, "I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris."

Adding, "It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix."

The 52-year-old noted, "It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let's elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

Notably, the latest coverage gig is not the first time Snoop held the mic to cover an on-ground Olympics update.

In 2021, he paired up with Kevin Hart to give cheeky commentary on the Tokyo Games.