 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Snoop Dogg lands NBC 2024 Paris Olympics reporting gig

NBC nets Snoop Dogg for Paris Olympics games coverage as special correspondent

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Snoop Dogg lands NBC 2024 Paris Olympics reporting gig
Snoop Dogg lands NBC 2024 Paris Olympics reporting gig

For this year's Summer Olympics in Paris, NBC tapped the rapper-cum-media personality Snoop Dogg to cover the games as a special reporter from July 26.

Reacting to the new role, the Young, Wild, & Free rapper said, "I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris."

Adding, "It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix."

The 52-year-old noted, "It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let's elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

Notably, the latest coverage gig is not the first time Snoop held the mic to cover an on-ground Olympics update. 

In 2021, he paired up with Kevin Hart to give cheeky commentary on the Tokyo Games.

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes give relationship update: 'We're being patient'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes give relationship update: 'We're being patient'
Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split
Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered
Meghan Markle's values ‘simply haven't' delivered
Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!'
Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!'
Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023
Sam Smith says goodbye to their partner with 2023
Kate Middleton wants to be ‘centre of attention' during public royal events
Kate Middleton wants to be ‘centre of attention' during public royal events
Meghan Markle ‘can't make up her mind' about Hollywood projects video
Meghan Markle ‘can't make up her mind' about Hollywood projects
Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo
Taylor Swift is getting cozy with Travis Kelce: Photo
Prince Harry's ‘very sensitive to being ‘not very bright' video
Prince Harry's ‘very sensitive to being ‘not very bright'
Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck' video
Meghan Markle needs to ‘end her run of bad luck'
Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'
Jennifer Garner honors the people who made her feel 'secure'
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda' with UK return rumours