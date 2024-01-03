 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kanye West, Bianca Censori prove expert predictions wrong?

Famous psychic predictions about Kanye West and Bianca Censori seemingly fall flat

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Kanye West has a history of unpredictability. So, when a noted psychic predicted his wife Bianca Censori would not be his priority in the new year -- the Chicago rapper dropped her racy photos which suggested otherwise.

Inbaal Honigman previously shared her tarot card reading about the pair, claiming some friction will arise between the duo at the start of the year.

In an apparent reaction, the Power hitmaker almost laid bare his better half in risqué outfits on Instagram.

"They'd have loved to have an evening just for themselves, the Hermit card suggests. They can see how public life interferes with their relationship, and they miss the days that they could just stay at home together and hide," the popular clairvoyant said.

She claimed, "But Kanye has his own ideas for the year. He is in no hurry to shelf his plans and make his wife a priority. They will be arguing and disagreeing during the first few days of the year."

On the contrary, the provocative snaps with apparently Bianca's nod signal the couple are on the same page.

Inbaal further noted, "The two of Wands card lets us know that Kanye has his goals for the coming year set firmly in his mind, and Bianca does too, and they can't decide whose are more important."

