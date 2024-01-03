Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her upcoming 'Star Wars' film

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is the first female director to shoot a 'Star Wars' film

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her 'Star Wars' film

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is all set to become the first female director of the Star Wars franchise.

The 45 year-old Pakistani-Canadian director is also the first woman of color to shoot the next part Star Wars: New Jedi Order of the sci-fi installation.

Set to begin filming this year, Sharmeen spoke to CNN on New Year’s Eve and said: “I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special.”

She added: “We're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

The Academy Award winner also shared that the film has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and confirmed that Daisy Ridley will return to play Rey.

Sharmeen is known among the filming community for winning an Oscar for her documentary Saving Face and directing two episodes of the Ms Marvel series.

She has won seven Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Knight International Journalism Award, and other honours throughout her career.