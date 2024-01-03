 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her upcoming 'Star Wars' film

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is the first female director to shoot a 'Star Wars' film

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her Star Wars film
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her 'Star Wars' film

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is all set to become the first female director of the Star Wars franchise.

The 45 year-old Pakistani-Canadian director is also the first woman of color to shoot the next part Star Wars: New Jedi Order of the sci-fi installation.

Set to begin filming this year, Sharmeen spoke to CNN on New Year’s Eve and said: “I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special.”

She added: “We're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

The Academy Award winner also shared that the film has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and confirmed that Daisy Ridley will return to play Rey.

Sharmeen is known among the filming community for winning an Oscar for her documentary Saving Face and directing two episodes of the Ms Marvel series.

She has won seven Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Knight International Journalism Award, and other honours throughout her career. 

Queen Camilla not a ‘natural royal' but performs her role ‘well'
Queen Camilla not a ‘natural royal' but performs her role ‘well'
Psychic speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future as couple
Psychic speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future as couple
Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA video
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare video
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare
Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message video
Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation video
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen