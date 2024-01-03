 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's been living a 'very disastrous year'

Experts fear Prince Harry has been living a very disastrous year

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Prince Harrys been living a ‘very disastrous year
Prince Harry's been living a ‘very disastrous year'

Experts suspect the Sussexes are probably very happy to hear that their ‘very disastrous’ year has come to an end.

Claims about this have been presented by royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He weighed in on things during a candid interview with GB News.

There, Mr Heydel-Mankoo touched on Prince Harry’s ‘disastrous’ year.

He was also quoted saying, “I think this has been a disastrous year for the Montecito duo topping and tailing with two disastrous books, Spare as you said, which made them into a laughing stock globally that and South Park their worldwide privacy tour.”

Not to mention, “We saw them being mocked by Family Guy in every late night talk show. And ending the year also with Endgame written by Omid Scobie.”

“Their poll ratings took a nosedive,” as well during that time.

So its possible that were “very happy to see an end to this year.”

