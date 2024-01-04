 
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles

Prince Harry will be regretful of his autobiography in the future

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Prince Harry still picking up pieces of battered bond with King Charles
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles

Prince Harry will regret his memoir in the upcoming years.

Royal expert Russell Myers tells Sky News Australia that the Duke of Sussex is still picking up his battles after disappointing the Royal Family.

He said: “You start off at the beginning of the year, we had Harry’s memoir Spare which was an absolute bombshell throughout the Royal Family.

"We’re still talking about it now. He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother.

"Absolutely nobody was spared - excuse the pun - from his barbs in that book and I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, a Hollywood agent told the Mail on Sunday: "I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest.”

She added: "Uranus is the rebel planet, and whilst Prince Harry and Meghan (Markle, Duchess of Sussex) continue to rock the royal boat, his role as King of country and commonwealth requires modernisation."

